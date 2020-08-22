Tamil Nadu Ayush doctors told to exit webinar as union govt official firm on speaking only in Hindi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is Hindi imposition not real? At a time when the National Education Policy of the Centre has come under intense scrutiny, allegedly for trying to thrust Hindi on States that don’t speak the language, it has come to light that government Yoga and Naturopathy doctors from Tamil Nadu were asked to leave a webinar organised recently by the Union Ministry of Ayush if they do not understand Hindi.

The three-day virtual training programme for master trainers was conducted August 18 to 20, say participants. Around 350 people from different States participated in the webinar, among them 37 were from Tamil Nadu. None of them knew Hindi, which was the medium of conversation in most sessions.

“The Yoga masters trained by the ministry go on to train other instructors, who get posted at Ayush Wellness Centres,” said one practitioner from Chennai.

“However, most sessions were held in Hindi. On the third day, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, also started delivering his address in Hindi. When people who could not follow him requested that he speak in English, he told them they could leave the webinar, and that he would speak only in Hindi. He said he does not know to speak English well,” the practitioner added.

In an audio clip shared on social media Rajesh Kotecha is heard saying, “I congratulate you all for attending the meeting. Those who don’t have interest can leave the meeting as I will speak in Hindi only as I don’t know English very well.”

The doctors asked what is the use of conducting training programmes when they don’t understand what was taught. Despite repeated attempts by Express, Ayush officials could not be reached for a comment.

