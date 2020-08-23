STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A handwoven gift for 'Thala' Dhoni, all the way from a father in Erode

The 41-year-old man’s admiration for ‘Dhoni as a father’ has now taken the shape of a handwoven portrait.

Published: 23rd August 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

ERODE: Millions of cricket lovers adore Mahendra Singh Dhoni as ‘Captain Cool’. His humbleness, both inside and outside the field, has earned him fans across the globe. 

​But, what impressed Appusamy from Chennimalai more is the bond the cricketer shares with his little daughter. 

The 41-year-old man’s admiration for ‘Dhoni as a father’ has now taken the shape of a handwoven portrait.

“Every time I see Namma Thala with his daughter Ziva, I am reminded of my daughter’s childhood days. Their bond makes me like the superhuman even more,” says the textile designer.  He has made the portrait of the cricketer with his daughter on a 44x47 cm handloom cotton cloth in 20 days. The artwork is made special by using shades of acrylic yarn.

Hailing from a family of weavers, Appusamy has been passionate about keeping alive the dying art form of handloom. It is his way to express his unconditional love by gifting handloom portraits. 

Earlier, he has made similar portraits of APJ Abdul Kalam, late chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. 

Appusamy had planned to gift the artwork to Dhoni during the Indian Premier League. However, the pandemic had other plans. 

“I hope my present will reach him once things get back to normal,” he hopes.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Ziva Appusamy Thala Dhoni
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp