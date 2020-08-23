A handwoven gift for 'Thala' Dhoni, all the way from a father in Erode

Chandhini R By

ERODE: Millions of cricket lovers adore Mahendra Singh Dhoni as ‘Captain Cool’. His humbleness, both inside and outside the field, has earned him fans across the globe.

​But, what impressed Appusamy from Chennimalai more is the bond the cricketer shares with his little daughter.

The 41-year-old man’s admiration for ‘Dhoni as a father’ has now taken the shape of a handwoven portrait.

“Every time I see Namma Thala with his daughter Ziva, I am reminded of my daughter’s childhood days. Their bond makes me like the superhuman even more,” says the textile designer. He has made the portrait of the cricketer with his daughter on a 44x47 cm handloom cotton cloth in 20 days. The artwork is made special by using shades of acrylic yarn.

Hailing from a family of weavers, Appusamy has been passionate about keeping alive the dying art form of handloom. It is his way to express his unconditional love by gifting handloom portraits.

Earlier, he has made similar portraits of APJ Abdul Kalam, late chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Appusamy had planned to gift the artwork to Dhoni during the Indian Premier League. However, the pandemic had other plans.

“I hope my present will reach him once things get back to normal,” he hopes.

