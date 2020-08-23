Plasma treatment in Salem soon, announces Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

SALEM: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Saturday said that plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients would be started in Salem soon.

The health minister, along with Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, visited Salem on Saturday evening and inspected the Nathakarai toll gate near Thalaivasal.

The Minister inquired with health officials about tests and details of people entering the district. Later, he went to government Attur hospital and inspected the COVID-19 isolation ward. Speaking to media persons at Attur, Vijayabaskar said,

“We have allotted a building worth Rs 7.50 crore. Now, the building has been converted as COVID-19 ward. In Attur health district, more than 370 people tested positive and more than 260 people were recovered. In Attur Hospital, six COVID-19 positive patients delivered babies. And now in Salem district, soon the plasma treatment would be started,” he added.

The Minister also inspected Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem and reviewed the treatment provided to COVID-19 patients with the doctors.

