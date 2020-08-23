STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-styled sage attempts to rape US national in Tiruvannamalai

Police sources said the 31-year-old woman was starying at a house on the Girivalam Path and was alone in the morning when the sage barged into her house and allegedly attempted to rape her.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 38-year-old self styled sage allegedly attempted to rape a US national in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

Police sources said the woman, aged 31 years, has been stayed at a house on the Girivalam Path.

She was alone in the morning when the sage, Manikandan, barged into her house and allegedly attempted to rape her. 

In her bid to thwart his attempt, she lashed him with a knife inflicting injuries. And when she raised an alarm, the residents in neighbouring houses rushed to her rescue.

They overpowered the sage and tied him to a tree before manhandling him. Later, the man was handed over to the police. Tiruvannamalai Taluk police took him for interrogations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manikandan is from Thirumalaipatti in Namakkal district and has been staying in Tiruvannamalai for long.

"We are holding a probe into the matter. The man is being quizzed," a top police officer said.

The woman has come to India on a tourist Visa and has been staying here for more than five months, the police sources said.

The officer also stated that strict vigil will be put in place on Girivalam Path to ensure safety of foreign tourists who stay in large numbers in the temple town.

