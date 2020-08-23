Three assistant directors suspended by TN govt for alleged 'irrugularities' in PM-KISAN scheme

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has placed three officials under suspension for their suspected role in irregularities committed in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM-KISAN). They are the assistant directors of Agriculture Department from Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

Sources point to the hacking of passwords by private persons as the main reason for the scam. During preliminary investigation, the three officials were found directly or indirectly involved in the act. It is also said that private persons added ineligible persons to the scheme and that government’s assistance also went to them.

The agriculture department has lodged police complaints against those involved in the scam and preventive measures are being taken to prevent such irregularities in the future. In Cuddalore district alone, 38,000 fake beneficiaries were weeded out during investigation. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 will be credited per annum in three equal instalments to the farmers’ bank accounts.

The implementation of PM-KISAN scheme has been suspended in places wherever the irregularities have been found. A joint committee has been conducting a thorough survey of the enrolments done since April to disable fake accounts. The committee comprises officials from agriculture, horticulture and revenue departments

