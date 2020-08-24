STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With public transport off the roads, labourers in Tiruchy opt for used or rented bicycles

"I get 3-4 orders for used cycles every day. Most of them are from daily wage labourers who cannot afford two-wheelers," said Selvan, who runs a cycle repair shop in the city.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

A mechanic repairs a bicycle in a cycle repairing and rental shop in Tiruchy. (Photo| EPS/ MK Ashok Kumar)

A mechanic repairs a bicycle in a cycle repairing and rental shop in Tiruchy. (Photo| EPS/ MK Ashok Kumar)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Purchasing two-wheelers for commuting during the COVID-19 crisis is not an option for many daily wage labourers. After public transport was suspended, they have been forced to travel on foot or occasionally hitched a free ride if they were lucky.

"People do not give us free lifts fearing they would contract the virus," said Senthil, a daily wage labourer. He walks 8-10 km from his house in Somrasampettai to an eatery in the city where he works.

However, another viable option has emerged in the form of used or rented bicycles. Bicycle repair shops in the city are getting inquiries for used cycles.

"I get 3-4 orders for used cycles every day. Most of them are from daily wage labourers who cannot afford two-wheelers due to high fuel prices. Also, a used motor bike in good condition costs around Rs 15,000 whereas used cycles are available from Rs 1,000 which seems a viable choice for them," said Selvan, who runs a cycle repair shop in the city.

Some opt for rented bicycles. However, trust issues and previous bad experiences with customers have led to a few owners refraining from renting out bicycles.

"Earlier, I used to give 15 to 20 bicycles for rent. But, nowadays I am giving only five cycles as it is difficult to trace them if they fail to return it. I give only to those whom I know well. Usually, I charge about Rs 30 a day," said R Ravindran, who is running a cycle repair and rental shop in Srirangam for the past 40 years.

"I stopped renting out cycles almost two years back as I faced a heavy loss," said Sivakumar who is running a cycle repair shop. Some cycle repair shop owners also said the demand for rented or used vehicles would fade after public transport resumes. Until then, however, they remain a useful option for many workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Rented bicycles Tiruchy Daily wage labourers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (Photo | PTI)
Sprint king Usain Bolt tests positive for covid-19 following birthday party
Tamil Nadu: Tribal students climb a hill to access internet for online classes
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp