Ex-IPS officer Annamalai joins BJP, says will bring 'nationalistic spirit' to Tamil Nadu

Profusely hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi before getting the party membership card, Annamalai attributed to him the qualities of a king or administrator mentioned in verse 382 of the Thirukkural

Published: 25th August 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer K Annamalai (centre) joins the BJP in the presence of BJP National Gen Secy P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President L Murugan (Express photo | Parveen Negi)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former IPS officer K Annamalai on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao who is also in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, state president L Murugan and others in New Delhi.

"I will try my best as a loyal soldier of this party to dedicate my time and energy to further the party’s cause in Tamil Nadu and across India. I thank the BJP for giving me this opportunity to join this great organisation. It is a privilege for me," he said introducing himself to the audience.

Asked whether BJP leaders have assured any position in the party for him, Annamalai said, "BJP as a party does not work like other parties where people demand and join.  I have joined as an ordinary, loyal footsoldier.  There are millions of people before me who have done great service for this party. I never ever ask anything from the party."

Responding to a question, Annamalai reiterated: "I have joined the party without any conditions. I am just a loyal soldier of the party. I am here to adhere to the advice of the party president."

Profusely hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi before getting the party membership card, Annamalai attributed to him the qualities of a king or administrator mentioned in verse 382 of the Thirukkural under the chapter "The Greatness of a King."  

Annamalai said, "This verse talks about the qualities a king or administrator should have. Fearlessness, courage, giving spirit, and knowledge are the qualities of the king (administrator). I see all four of these with our Prime Minister and all eminent leaders of the BJP.”

“I will strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu and bring a nationalistic spirit to our state. I will try my best as a loyal soldier of the party,” he added.

Hailing from Karur, Annamalai served as an IPS officer in Karnataka and was popularly referred to as ‘Singam’ due to his adept functioning in various parts of the state. He quit the post in May 2019. Though there were expectations that he would join the BJP immediately, he took his own time for it.

