Former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai to join BJP on Tuesday

Former Karnataka cadre Indian Police service officer popularly known as 'Singham' K Annamalai on Tuesday will join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the former IPS officer said he was a nationalist at heart and an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and naturally BJP was his choice of party when he decided to join politics.

K Annamalai, whose transfer from the post had led to protests by citizens, retired from services in 2019 to engage in social services. After a year's break during which he was engaged in humanitarian activities in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai is set to join the BJP on Tuesday in New Delhi.

"There is a lot of misconception about the BJP in Tamil Nadu and there is a need to work to create awareness. I am a nationalist at heart and BJP is the only party that doesn't have nepotism or sycophancy- if I may use that word. I will work for the party relentlessly," K Annamalai told The New Indian Express.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar was one of the first BJP leaders to welcome Annamalai to the party fold.

"Retired IPS officer Annamalai joins the BJP today. Annamalai who served with honestly in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru sought voluntary retirement and is now joining the BJP. It gives me great happiness that he is joining the party. Wishing him the very best," K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

K Annamalai will join the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President Sh L Murugan today.