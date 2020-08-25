IIT-M teams up with Germans for pharma waste management

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), in collaboration with researchers from Germany, has developed new methods to safely dispose of toxic pharmaceutical sludge. The institute, in a statement on Monday, said it has already established ‘co-composting’ facilities in various villages across India, and added that the research team is also in discussion with the Government of India for setting up more such facilities.

The team was led by Prof Ligy Philip, Department of Civil Engineering, and included Anu Rachel Thomas from IIT-M and Prof Martin Kranert from Stuttgart University. The results of the study have been published recently in a peer-reviewed journal. Philip said, “Even though pharmaceutical and personal care products are less susceptible to biodegradation, the addition of mixed organic waste and coir pith during septage composting provides an appropriate conducive environment for significant carbamazepine removal.”

Talks on for more such facilities

