Madurai should be second capital: Pon Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Madurai should be declared the second capital of Tamil Nadu, said former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan here on Monday. The BJP held a videoconference State Executive meeting wherein party members from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts took part. After the meeting,

Radhakrishnan said, “This is the first State meeting held in Tamil Nadu after BJP state Head Murugan assumed office. BJP President J P Nadda appreciated the efforts of Murugan. BJP is preparing for the 2021 Assembly election. Booth-level Committees are being formed to strengthen the party. In 2021 Assembly election, the party that forges an alliance with BJP will form government in TN. At present, we are in alliance with the AIADMK.

The upcoming election is a contest between people who were deceived and those who deceived them in past 60 years.” Radhakrishnan said the e-Pass procedures released by the Union government were for all states. Concerning the requests for celebrating Vinayagar Chathurthi with public participation, he said it was “their right” to request permission though it is up to the government to take a call.

On the debates on a second capital for Tamil Nadu, he said Madurai should be announced as the one as it has Meenakshi Amman Temple. “The late chief minister Jayalalithaa had announced that a Tamil Thai statue would be established in Madurai. We request the government to implement it,” he added.