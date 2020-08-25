STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai should be second capital: Pon Radhakrishnan

Madurai should be declared the second capital of Tamil Nadu, said former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency: Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Madurai should be declared the second capital of Tamil Nadu, said former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan here on Monday. The BJP held a videoconference State Executive meeting wherein party members from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts took part. After the meeting,

Radhakrishnan said, “This is the first State meeting held in Tamil Nadu after BJP state Head Murugan assumed office. BJP President J P Nadda appreciated the efforts of Murugan. BJP is preparing for the 2021 Assembly election. Booth-level Committees are being formed to strengthen the party. In 2021 Assembly election, the party that forges an alliance with BJP will form government in TN. At present, we are in alliance with the AIADMK.

The upcoming election is a contest between people who were deceived and those who deceived them in past 60 years.” Radhakrishnan said the e-Pass procedures released by the Union government were for all states. Concerning the requests for celebrating Vinayagar Chathurthi with public participation, he said it was “their right” to request permission though it is up to the government to take a call.

On the debates on a second capital for Tamil Nadu, he said Madurai should be announced as the one as it has Meenakshi Amman Temple. “The late chief minister Jayalalithaa had announced that a Tamil Thai statue would be established in Madurai. We request the government to implement it,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
second capital Madurai Pon Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (Photo | PTI)
Sprint king Usain Bolt tests positive for covid-19 following birthday party
Tamil Nadu: Tribal students climb a hill to access internet for online classes
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp