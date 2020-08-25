Tamil Nadu a shelter for anti-nationals? Political vexation behind Nadda's remarks, says Opposition

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After facing the huge backlash from both AIADMK and DMK over the three-languages policy proposed in National Education Policy, the BJP on Monday alleged that Tamil Nadu has become a shelter for anti-national elements.

Earlier, the State BJP leaders had repeatedly said on similar lines referring to the pro-Jallikattu and anti-Sterlite protests which happened between 2017 and 2019. But the BJP leaders refrained from making such comments on Tamil Nadu just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which it faced in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. BJP president J P Nadda's statements on Monday during the party’s state executive committee meeting indicate that the BJP appears to have gone back to its earlier narrative on Tamil Nadu yet again.

While addressing the party cadre through video conferencing, Nadda said the State has become a shelter for anti-national elements and urged the administration and political parties to look into it. He also called up the parties to work together on the issues of national interest, while claiming that DMK is inciting feelings against the national spirit.

The statement coming from the BJP's top brass is not received well even by its ally AIADMK, although the BJP has primarily targeted the opposition DMK.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said Nadda’s remarks that Tamil Nadu has become a shelter for ‘anti-national’ elements was not acceptable for the party. “The law and order has been maintained well.

The government never sheltered anyone who engages in anti-national activities,” said Chelvan, while maintaining that Nadda was right when he called the DMK anti-development party.

Earlier, DMK president M K Stalin hit out at Nadda saying that it had become a habit of a few BJP leaders to paint anyone who questions BJP's narrative as 'anti-national' and Nadda was no exception. Stalin charged that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics through communalism and linguistic hegemony.

The CPM rubbished the charges as baseless and claimed that statement was a result of BJP’s frustration over the resistance it has been facing on NEET, NEP, and three-language policy.

Professor Arunan Kathiresan of CPM said the BJP has made the phrase ‘anti-national’ redundant, tagging it to every Tom, Dick, and Harry who opposed the BJP. “It’s become evident that not only the State-level leaders, even the national leader, can stoop to any low calling people ‘anti-national’ without any rhyme or reason."

Noting that BJP high command was unhappy over the State since parties together have prevented the imposition of Hindi through NEP and standing steadfastly against NEET, Kathiresan said the recent Hindi row at Chennai airport and AYUSH Ministry’s meeting may have disturbed it since it had been pushing for one language across the Country. “BJP trying to discredit the State to cover-up its failure and inability."

The BJP State general secretary Karu Nagarajan said Nadda was referring to the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abrogation of Article 370 which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s wrong to say that Jadda was making random allegations. A few parties including DMK protested against CAA and article 370, which had been implemented in the interest of the country. About 32 persons who have links with terrorist organisations have been arrested in the State and Kerala."