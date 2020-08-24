STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those working against national interest being sheltered in Tamil Nadu: JP Nadda

The BJP president targeted the DMK saying it has been inciting the feelings against the national spirit.

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that the divisive forces are being sheltered in Tamil Nadu and the State government and political parties should be on alert to ensure that these forces do not get strength in Tamil Nadu. He also targeted the DMK saying it has been inciting the feelings against the national spirit.

Nadda was addressing the State executive committee through the video conference.

"There are people who are working against the interest of the nation and they are being provided shelter in Tamil Nadu. I would like to certainly specify here that the administration and the political parties should be on an alert to see to it that divisive forces do not get strength in Tamil Nadu. We have to give a befitting reply to such forces which have been working in the direction which are not in the interest of the nation," Nadda said.

Taking on the DMK, the BJP president said, "We all know that DMK has always been inciting the feelings against the national spirit and they have been anti-development by coming out with issues which are not in the interest of the nation."

Urging the State functionaries to ensure prominent people join the BJP, Nadda said underscored that apart from taking national and State level issues, the BJP functionaries should take up local issues.

ALSO READ | Project Pappu? How the AIADMK & BJP IT wings are working overtime to portray DMK chief Stalin as a dunce

"Each booth should have a Whatsapp group and a very strong information technology group at the State level. What the PM and other leaders say should be put in in the Whatsapp group in regional language so that the people are enlightened. The second content should be about how we react to the State level issues. For example how does the BJP deal with the Karuppar Koottam issue," he added.

The BJP president pointed out that the BJP functionaries cannot make the Whatsapp group interesting if they fail to touch the local issues and address them.

"In the coming times, the BJP will have a good share in the municipal elections, in the local body elections and in the State Assembly elections also. We have to increase our vote share and we have to see to it that how do we have to go about to increase the vote share," he added

Giving a detailed account of the 'Garib Kalyan' package and 'Atma Nirbhar' package, Nadda said, "We should see that these packages are implemented in letter and spirit in Tamil Nadu. Muruganji should hold video conference meetings with MSME sector for which one lakh crore package has been announced and see to it that they are able to get the MSME collateral loans so that they are able to revive their small industries and see to it that Tamil Nadu which is known for home industries and small scale industries so that the economic activity in Tamil Nadu comes out in full pace using the package."

Similarly for farmers, Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated. The State BJP president should participate in the formation of Farmers Produce Organisations. All the booth committees should be activated to see to it that these FPOs are formed. In Tamil Nadu, small and big cities, none of the small vendors should be left in taking advantage of this scheme. The booth level workers should help these vendors in getting the collateral loans from the banks under the 'Atma Nirbhar' package.

