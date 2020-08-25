Udhayanidhi Stalin draws flak for tweeting Ganesha picture

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, drew flak from party supporters on Monday after he tweeted a picture of a Vinayaka idol. A large chunk of party followers accused Udhayanidhi for publicly flaunting religious identity, and raised apprehensions over the picture, stating that the leader was being “insensitive” towards the party’s ideology.

“For DMK, religious belief is a private matter, so why is Udhayanidhi flaunting the idol publicly?” questioned the party supporters on Twitter. Many right-wing supporters also alleged that Udhayanidhi was attempting to woo Hindus ahead of the Assembly polls, next year. However, Udhayanidhi responded by saying that the idol was bought by his mother Durga Stalin, a theist, and that his daughter had taken its picture before immersing the idol.