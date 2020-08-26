STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

An industrious folk on the banks of Vaigai?

He said that such beads have been unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site. “A terracotta seal was found from the location where weighing stones had been unearthed earlier.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers engaged in digging ring wells at Keezhadi excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

Workers engaged in digging ring wells at Keezhadi excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The ancient inhabitants of Keezhadi might have sourced semi-precious stones like agate and carnelian from lands as distant as present-day Maharashtra and Gujarat to make beads, said Deputy Director of Archaeology R Sivanandam. 

He said that such beads have been unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site. “A terracotta seal was found from the location where weighing stones had been unearthed earlier. The hand-made seal is in the shape of a coin and has two holes on each side. It has the figure of a tortoise on it, and could have been used for stamping. This seal strengthens the assumption that industrial activity existed in Keezhadi in the ancient times,” he said.

Skeletons facing north
The State Archaeology Department, which has been carrying out excavations at Kondagai, Manalur, and Agaram for the first time, has made 29 quadrants in 9 trenches in Kondagai. Forty burial urns, one pit burial, and sixteen surface burials have been identified at the site so far. 

“The department does not have any plan to extend the number of trenches in Kondagai, but we will be exploring the trenches already dug more thoroughly,” he said. The DD said that a smoking pipe was unearthed in Agaram. 

It has a small container to keep the substance at the top and a hole in the bottom; in its original form, the pipe might have had a tube extending from this hole. The blades and lunates of microlithic tools found in Agaram were made in the area. As for the skeletons unearthed from the site, all had their skulls facing north, he said.

Status report
The status report on the ongoing archaeological excavations in the State released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Monday threw more light on the Keezhadi excavations.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp