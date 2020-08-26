‘Andava Kaanom’ will not see OTT release this Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stalled the release of Tamil feature film ‘Andava Kaanom’ through OTT platform on August 28. Justice CV Karthikeyan granted the injunction till September 8, while passing interim orders on a plea arising out of a civil suit, from P Chengiah of T Nagar, a film shooting equipment supplier, on Tuesday.

The plaintiff claimed that J Satish Kumar, proprietor of JSK Film Corporation in T Nagar, owed him over Rs 1 crore. He sought the court to stay the release of the film, starring Sriya Reddy and Vijay Sethupathi, until Satish Kumar paid him back the amount.