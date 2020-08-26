STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ariyalur: Needle pricks leave Covid patient unable to use arm

A farmer who underwent treatment for Covid has complained that he lost action of his arm allegedly due to negligence of doctors.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A farmer who underwent treatment for Covid has complained that he lost action of his arm allegedly due to negligence of doctors. Saminathan (60), of Kundapuram near Thirumanur, was admitted to Ariyalur district headquarters government hospital after he tested positive for Covid on August 16.

 He alleged that trainee nurses tried to draw blood samples from his right hand but could not due to poor circulation.  He added that six attempts were made to draw blood, but in vain. Eventually they succeeded in the seventh attempt. 

Saminathan was discharged on August 22. Since then, he is pain and could not move his arm. “My health was stable before I was admitted in the government hospital. If there was poor circulation in the right hand they could have drawn blood from the left hand.

I complained of pain but they did not bother. My hand turned red and I could not lift it,” he complained. Since Sunday was a total lockdown, Saminathan could not travel to a hospital. On Monday, villagers staged a road blockade demanding action against the hospital. Ariyalur Tahsildar Chandrasekar and Thirumanur Block Medical Officer Meganathan negotiated with the protestors. Later, Saminathan was taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

