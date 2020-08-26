Isakkimuthu case: Investigation officer told to appear before JM on August 31

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Following a petition for re-investigation filed by the brother of Isakkimuthu, who died by suicide by setting himself ablaze on the collectorate premises here in 2017, Tirunelveli District Judicial Magistrate 1 Babu directed the investigation officer to appear before the court on on August 31.

Harassed by an usurer, Isakkimuthu (30) and his wife Subbulakhmi (28) committed suicide after setting ablaze their daughters Mathi Saranya (4), Atchaya Baranika (2) on October 23, 2017. After the incident, one Muthulakshmi, her husband Thalavairaj and his father Kaaliraj were arrested.

Demanding re-investigation of the case, Isakkimuthu's brother Gopi, in his fresh petition, requested the court to take action against the personnel from Acchanpudhur police station.

Judicial Magistrate 1 S Babu, last week, directed that the case should also be registered against Karthik, brother of Thalavairaj.