STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET 2020: Number of applicants in Tamil Nadu dips by 12%

The data showed that the number of applicants for NEET in the state has come down from 1,34,714 candidates in 2019 to 1,17,990 this academic year.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Writing

For representational purposes

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lesser number of students from Tamil Nadu have applied for NEET 2020, according to data issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. There is roughly a 12.4% reduction in enrollment for NEET in the state as opposed to a 5% dip in the country.

The data showed that the number of applicants for the undergraduate National-Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state has come down from 1,34,714 candidates in 2019 to 1,17,990 this academic year.

Tamil Nadu is still one among the only six states that has an enrollment of over a lakh candidates. The number of examination centres has been increased from 188 to 238, the data showed.

ALSO READ | All CMs should move SC for postponing NEET, JEE, says Mamata at Opposition CMs meet

Across the country, the number of applicants has dropped from 15,97,433 last year to 15,19,375 this year. On the other hand, the enrolment of candidates from Bihar has shown an increase from 56,907 across 84 centres in 2019 to 78,960 across 192 centres this year. There is a marked increase in Uttar Pradesh as well, with 1,39,497 candidates in 188 centres last year and 1,66,582 in 320 centres this year.

The state has shown an increase in JEE (Mains) applications -- from 45,440 in January to 53,765 for the September exam. Political parties in the state have protested the conduct of NEET as many believe students from the CBSE board have an advantage over those from regional boards.

The state Assembly had passed bills in 2017 to scrap NEET but was not approved by the Central government.

ALSO READ | Clamour to postpone NEET, JEE grows: From Mamata to Sisodia, here is a look at who said what

The free coaching run by the government already commenced late in August last year. It was suspended mid-December owing to local-body elections. While the classes re-started in some centres by February, it was paused as practical exams and revision tests started. The coaching came to a screeching halt with the lockdown that began in March.

However, the government has been holding NEET and JEE classes on Kalvi TV since mid-June and they are also held online for selected students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET 2020 TN NEET applicants national testing agency
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp