NEET 2020: Number of applicants in Tamil Nadu dips by 12%

CHENNAI: Lesser number of students from Tamil Nadu have applied for NEET 2020, according to data issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. There is roughly a 12.4% reduction in enrollment for NEET in the state as opposed to a 5% dip in the country.

The data showed that the number of applicants for the undergraduate National-Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state has come down from 1,34,714 candidates in 2019 to 1,17,990 this academic year.

Tamil Nadu is still one among the only six states that has an enrollment of over a lakh candidates. The number of examination centres has been increased from 188 to 238, the data showed.

Across the country, the number of applicants has dropped from 15,97,433 last year to 15,19,375 this year. On the other hand, the enrolment of candidates from Bihar has shown an increase from 56,907 across 84 centres in 2019 to 78,960 across 192 centres this year. There is a marked increase in Uttar Pradesh as well, with 1,39,497 candidates in 188 centres last year and 1,66,582 in 320 centres this year.

The state has shown an increase in JEE (Mains) applications -- from 45,440 in January to 53,765 for the September exam. Political parties in the state have protested the conduct of NEET as many believe students from the CBSE board have an advantage over those from regional boards.

The state Assembly had passed bills in 2017 to scrap NEET but was not approved by the Central government.

The free coaching run by the government already commenced late in August last year. It was suspended mid-December owing to local-body elections. While the classes re-started in some centres by February, it was paused as practical exams and revision tests started. The coaching came to a screeching halt with the lockdown that began in March.

However, the government has been holding NEET and JEE classes on Kalvi TV since mid-June and they are also held online for selected students.