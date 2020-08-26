Teen girl from Coimbatore escapes home to complain against child marriage, two arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sirumugai police arrested a 36-year-old man for marrying a 15-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man for arranging the marriage on Tuesday night after the bride ran away to the Thudiyalur all-women police station earlier in the day. Police have also booked four others.

The groom was identified as Chandrasekar, a farmer, and the broker as one Suresh, both from Annur. According to the police, the bride is a Class 10 student who hails from a poor family. Her father arranged the wedding, which was held at Veeramathiamman temple at Pogalur near Annur, on June 24.

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl escaped from her home and approached the all-women police station at Thudiyalur. As the inspector there had recently tested positive for COVID-19, the girl was asked to lodge a complaint with the Sirumugai police.

Based on her complaint, Sirumugai police registered an FIR under Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and arrested the two men on Tuesday night. Four others, who are believed to have helped arrange the marriage, were also booked.

The arrested men were produced before a judicial magistrate and were remanded to judicial custody. The girl was sent to a home for counselling.