STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Teen girl from Coimbatore escapes home to complain against child marriage, two arrested

The 15-year-old girl, who studies in Class 10, was married off on June 24 at Veeramathiamman temple at Pogalur to a farmer.

Published: 26th August 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sirumugai police arrested a 36-year-old man for marrying a 15-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man for arranging the marriage on Tuesday night after the bride ran away to the Thudiyalur all-women police station earlier in the day. Police have also booked four others.

The groom was identified as Chandrasekar, a farmer, and the broker as one Suresh, both from Annur. According to the police, the bride is a Class 10 student who hails from a poor family. Her father arranged the wedding, which was held at Veeramathiamman temple at Pogalur near Annur, on June 24.

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl escaped from her home and approached the all-women police station at Thudiyalur. As the inspector there had recently tested positive for COVID-19, the girl was asked to lodge a complaint with the Sirumugai police.

Based on her complaint, Sirumugai police registered an FIR under Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and arrested the two men on Tuesday night. Four others, who are believed to have helped arrange the marriage, were also booked. 

The arrested men were produced before a judicial magistrate and were remanded to judicial custody. The girl was sent to a home for counselling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore Police Child marriage Veeramathiamman temple Underage marriage
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp