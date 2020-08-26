Tirupur: Another panchayat president alleges caste discrimination

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Another case of alleged caste discrimination undergone by a panchayat president has come to the fore. National Kurinjar Social Justice Peravai President Durai, on behalf of Kavundachi Pudur Panchayat President R Selvi, submitted a petition to Tirupur Collector on Tuesday.

In the petition, Selvi alleged that C Kuppusamy, the councillor of ward six, which falls under the panchayat (reserved), allegedly hurled casteist slurs at her and prevented her from performing duties on several occasions.

The elected representative, belonging to the SC community, also alleged that Kuppusamy, a caste Hindu man, also threatened her and her husband Ramesh, an undertaker.

Selvi alleged that Kuppusamy has been against her election as the panchayat president.

Speaking to media persons, Durai, who offered to help the couple, said that the issue has remained unresolved since May 8, the day when the first complaint was lodged in Dharapuram police station.

"The police refused to accept a complaint on May 8. The couple then approached the Police Superintendent. The complaint was then accepted, but the officials did not initiate an investigation," Durai said.

According to Dharapuram police, an investigation is on.