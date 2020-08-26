TN govt's Kalvi TV channel for school students to be broadcast on Airtel DTH and app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kalvi TV, the state-run educational channel on which classes are being held for government school students, has partnered with Bharti Airtel for free broadcast on Airtel Digital TV (DTH channel number 821) as well as Airtel Xstream app for smartphones and tablets.

Airtel Xstream app is available for Airtel customers as a free download on Android and iOS. However, data charges will be incurred for the data consumed on the app.

The availability of Kalvi TV content on Airtel’s digital platforms will make online learning even more accessible for a large base of students in Tamil Nadu, said a statement from the company on

Wednesday.

PA Naresh, Special Officer, Kalvi TV, said in the statement, “Availability of Kalvi TV's educational content on Airtel DTH platform makes education more inclusive and accessible at a most trying time like the COVID-19 crisis and it certainly bolsters the efforts of the government. It's a pioneering work and students of Tamil Nadu would greatly benefit from it.”

Manoj Murali, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, added, “These are unprecedented times and digital platforms are playing a pivotal role in ensuring that schools and classes continue remotely.”