32 areas of Puducherry to go under 'localised lockdown' from August 31 to contain COVID-19

Based on the data from the COVID war room, the areas with higher doubling rate of cases have been identified for the localized lockdown, said district collector T Arun

Published: 27th August 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 06:36 PM

Coronavirus, COVID 19

The areas will be under the surveillance of the concerned primary health centre (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration has decided to impose a 'localised lockdown' at 32 different areas in the region from August 31 to September 6 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

District collector T Arun in an order on Thursday said that the localised lockdown will be in the areas of Shanmugapuram, Thattanchavady, Gundupalayam, Thilaspet, Thendral Nagar, Iyyapan Nagar, Shakthi Nagar, Anitha Nagar, Aiyanar Koil Street in O.K Palayam, Thiyagamudhaliyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Kurunji Nagar, Maduvupet, Pettuchettypet, from Thillai Nagar to Vasantham Nagar, Pudhunagar in Kannuvapet Road Junction, R.K Nagar, Pitchaveerampet Vaikal 1,2,3,4, JJ Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Kumaraguru Pallam, Govindalai, Senthamarai Nagar, Solai Nagar, Vaithikuppam, Muthialpet Urban (Muthiya Mudhaliyar Street, St Rosario Street, Kattamanikuppam Street), Ulavaikal, Dharmapuri Street, Porayurpet-Pudhunagar and Pangurpet.

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, there has been an immediate exigency to enforce a cluster containment strategy and localised lockdown to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas.

Based on the data from the COVID war room, the areas with higher doubling rate of cases have been identified for the localized lockdown, said Arun.

Grocery and vegetable shops in these areas would be opened from 6 a.m to 12 p.m to cater to the needs of the people, while other shops, business establishments and offices will remain closed. People will not be allowed to enter the areas other than to attend government offices and visit hospitals, clinics, milk booths and pharmacies.

All vehicular movement would be restricted during the lockdown period, the collector said, adding that the areas will be barricaded by the PWD.

The areas will be under the surveillance of the concerned primary health centre by setting up fever clinics and other measures.

