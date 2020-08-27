Illegal liquor sales in Villupuram?

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A few Tasmac supervisors in Villupuram have alleged fraudulence by other supervisors in appointing individuals as salesmen illegally, and selling liquor beyond the lockdown curfew time. A 35-year-old supervisor told TNIE, “A few supervisors in Villupuram are outsourcing salesman job to sell more liquor, and they charge extra for bottles, all with the knowledge of the District Manager.

A scam is going on, but nobody wants to talk about it fearing department action.” He added that the government-appointed salesmen at Tasmac outlets were being asked by the supervisors to go home, who in turn, are appointing people of their choice to these positions.

R Shanmugam (35), a software engineer from KK Nagar said, “We get liquor well past the curfew time, by paying Rs 50 extra for a beer. Even on Sundays, it is available in certain outlets at Janakipuram, Maharajapuram and near old bus stand.” TASMAC District Manager told TNIE,

“We have been strict with following the curfew after orders from the Collector. Moreover, there is no outlet at Janakipuram so it must be miscreants selling duplicate liquor. However we will probe and take action.”