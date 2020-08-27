JIPMER, private medical colleges asked to ramp up beds for COVID-19 patients in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun has directed JIPMER to dedicate 700 beds for severe COVID-19 cases. Five private medical colleges have also been directed to allot 300 beds each for treating COVID-19 patients. The ramping up will lead to a total bed strength of 3150 in the Puducherry region.

In view of the worsening COVID-19 crisis, the existing medical facilities have become saturated and there is an urgent need for beds to take care of severely ill patients with comorbidities requiring intensive medical attention, said Arun. The Director of Health and Family Welfare Services has been directed to prioritise very severe cases of COVID-19 and also cases having co-morbid conditions.

The five private medical colleges have been directed by Arun to provide 300 beds each for treating COVID-19 patients referred by the Puducherry government.

Sri Lakshminarayana Institute of Medical Sciences (SLIMS), Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital (SMVMCH) and Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will make admissions as per the directions of the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said Arun. Venkateswara Medical College hospital has already been taken over by the Puducherry government.

At present, there are 325 beds in JIPMER for COVID-19 patients, which will be enhanced to 700. In addition, 200 beds will be made available in the new COVID care block in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), which already has 450 beds for COVID-19 patients. The government is in the process of engaging 458 health professionals on contract basis to run the new ward in IGMCRI.