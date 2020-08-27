STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: ICMR team recommends increasing testing to bring COVID-19 under control

They also recommended bringing testing closer to the community by increasing satellite sample collection centres or mobile collection centres to schools.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

puducherry

Pondy beach road was opened for public after 2 months of lockdown. (File Photo| G Pattabi Raman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology team and the medical team deputed by the Centre after reviewing the COVID-19 control measures, recommended increasing RT-PCR testing capacity to 3000 per day. 

They also recommended bringing testing closer to the community by increasing satellite sample collection centres or mobile collection centres to schools.

In a report submitted to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the team recommended the Union Territory to strengthen the measures under seven pillars of surveillance, testing, isolation of positive patients, contract tracing, quarantine, bed capacity and clinical care and data management.

At present five labs, three in government and two in private are conducting RT-PCR tests. Till the RT-PCR capacity is increased, the government should consider deploying rapid antigen tests (RAT).

They advised active door-to-door search and involved private clinics, hospitals in identifying symptomatic individuals and established screening centres at private medical colleges.

With more than 50 per cent of the cases in home isolation, the teams advised isolation at COVID-19 care centres be encouraged and reduce home isolation especially in highly congested and slum areas. Dedicated manpower should do field-level case investigation and contact tracing as well as involve other government departments, while JIPMER and IGMCRI can act as coordinators and trainers.

Other government departments also should be involved in monitoring adherence to quarantine in the field , instead of depending only on the PHC field team only.

Increase the oxygen support beds twice the current capacity, while revising the discharge criteria based on current MOHFW guidelines, they said.

Separate data management teams need to be established for each of the seven pillars and standardized epidemiological indicators to be analyzed at regular intervals to understand the spread, areas for improvement.

They strongly recommended that senior-level officers should be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing ongoing as well as recommended measures under each pillar and for effective overall coordination.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus ICMR
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp