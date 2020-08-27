Rules notified for Delta Agri Zone Act

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday notified rules for Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act which came into force on February 21. The rules are aimed at protecting the farmer interest along the Cauvery delta.

The multi-member Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has been formed to carry out the Act’s purposes. “The rules have been framed to further strengthen the Act.

The technical committee, consisting heads of departments, predominantly from agriculture and allied sectors, can give recommendations to strengthen the authority’s technical knowledge,” said sources.

The rules also said: “The department should prepare a detailed plan in consultation with the Departments of Agricultural Engineering and Agricultural Marketing in the protected zone, and submit to the authority before March 31 of every year.”

The Department may also submit plans on need-based research and development in the field of agriculture, horticulture, and allied sectors in consultation with the TN Agricultural University, and the department should submit half-yearly progress reports for the periods ending June 30 and December 31, the rules state.

Areas covered under this protected agricultural zone Act are Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, Kattumannarkoil, Mel Bhuvanagiri, Keerapalayam, Parangipettai and Kumaratchi blocks of Cuddalore district, Aranthangi, Avudaiyarkoil, Manamelkudi, Tiruvarangulam and Karambakudi blocks of Pudukkottai district.

What constitutes the technical committee?

The technical committee is to be formed to assist the authority in making recommendations to the government, to omit and add any project in the Cauvery delta area. The committee will be comprised of Agriculture Secretary (Chairperson), Agriculture Director (Member-Secretary), TNPCB Chairman, Horticulture Director, Industries Director, Animal Husbandry Director and TN Agricultural University Director (Research) – all ex-officio members.

EPS to review Covid situation in 4 districts

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be reviewing the preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in four more districts of the State on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, Palaniswami will be chairing review meetings at the collectorates in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts. He will be visiting Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts on Friday, and is scheduled to chair a meeting of district collectors to decide on extending the lockdown period and on the e-pass system, on Saturday.