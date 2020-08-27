STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more Tamil Nadu MLAs test positive for COVID-19

The members, from DMK and AIADMK, were tested ahead of participating in a CM event.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada coronavirus case

A health worker collects the swab sample for COVID testing. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An AIADMK MLA and a DMK MLA were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive just hours before they were to participate in Chief Minister's event in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Sirkazhi MLA PV Bharathi of AIADMK and Kilvelur MLA U Mathivanan of DMK had gotten tested so they could participate in the review meetings and functions attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the district.

So far, over two dozen MLAs have tested positive for the contagious virus in the state.

Officials had instructed all persons, including elected representatives, officials, journalists, farmers, entrepreneurs, and trader representatives, who wished to participate in the CM-functions to get tested.  Mathivanan, who got tested at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, told The New Indian Express that he did not have any major symptoms. 

"I will take the necessary treatment in a private hospital in Chennai and get back to work soon," the 62-year-old Kilvelur MLA said. 

The 57-year-old Bharathi got tested in a private health centre near Thiruvenkadu and has gone to Chennai for further treatment.  The two MLAs are the latest in the list of elected representatives from Nagapattinam to test positive for COVID. Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj, Mayiladuthurai MP S Ramalingam, and Poompuhar MLA S Pavunraj are the others. 

Among the affected, Selvaraj and Pavunraj were the only ones to attend the CM events. Chief Minister Palaniswami mentioned that he had also gotten tested ahead of his visit. 

"Even I tested myself before coming. We would not have come and participated if we were positive. It is important that the disease should not spread from us," the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp