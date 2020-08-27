Two more Tamil Nadu MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An AIADMK MLA and a DMK MLA were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive just hours before they were to participate in Chief Minister's event in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Sirkazhi MLA PV Bharathi of AIADMK and Kilvelur MLA U Mathivanan of DMK had gotten tested so they could participate in the review meetings and functions attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the district.

So far, over two dozen MLAs have tested positive for the contagious virus in the state.

Officials had instructed all persons, including elected representatives, officials, journalists, farmers, entrepreneurs, and trader representatives, who wished to participate in the CM-functions to get tested. Mathivanan, who got tested at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, told The New Indian Express that he did not have any major symptoms.

"I will take the necessary treatment in a private hospital in Chennai and get back to work soon," the 62-year-old Kilvelur MLA said.

The 57-year-old Bharathi got tested in a private health centre near Thiruvenkadu and has gone to Chennai for further treatment. The two MLAs are the latest in the list of elected representatives from Nagapattinam to test positive for COVID. Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj, Mayiladuthurai MP S Ramalingam, and Poompuhar MLA S Pavunraj are the others.

Among the affected, Selvaraj and Pavunraj were the only ones to attend the CM events. Chief Minister Palaniswami mentioned that he had also gotten tested ahead of his visit.

"Even I tested myself before coming. We would not have come and participated if we were positive. It is important that the disease should not spread from us," the CM said.