STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villager who fought for road safety hit by truck, wife dies

Pandidurai and his wife Maheswari (45) were residents of Thirumukkudal near Uthiramerur. Police said Pandidurai was an employee of a private company in Kancheepuram.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old resident of Kancheepuram, who had been campaigning to stop stone quarry lorries from plying through his village — putting peoples lives in danger— was hit by a lorry while riding his bike Tuesday.

His wife, who was riding pillion, was killed on the spot while the man was hospitalised with injuries. Even though the police claimed it to be an accident, villagers staged a protest demanding the authorities to stop lorries from plying through their village.

Pandidurai and his wife Maheswari (45) were residents of Thirumukkudal near Uthiramerur. Police said Pandidurai was an employee of a private company in Kancheepuram. “On Tuesday, the couple were on their way to Uthiramerur. Around 7 pm, when they crossed the Salavakkam main road, a tipper lorry hit their bike and sped away. While Maheswari died on the spot, Pandidurai was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH,” a police officer said. 

‘Quarry lorries create havoc in village’

The villages of Mathur, Siruthamur and Salavakkam are dotted with stone quarries and stone-cutting factories. Residents alleged that tens of lorries carrying huge loads ply through their village avoiding the bypass road through Salavakkam. 

“The trucks carry huge stones, more than the permitted weight, and accidents happen often as the village roads are not fit enough to handle such traffic. At least eight accidents have happened in the past one year, killing five persons,” K Lakshminarayanan, a resident of Salavakkam, said.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said Pandidurai had approached the Salavakkam police station several times demanding that the lorries not be allowed to ply through their village, to avoid accidents. 
“On Monday, Pandidurai came drunk to the police station and created a ruckus blaming the authorities for being partial. He was sent home with a warning after his wife pleaded with the police,” the officer said. The police said they have launched a hunt for the lorry driver who is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp