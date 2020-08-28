Centre replies to Madras HC about guidelines on online classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the lockdown has made everyone move towards digital education, for which all safety guidelines have been framed and circulated among educational institutions.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) R Sankaranarayanan made the submission while the court was hearing a plea to regulate online classes. The ASG said online classes have been rolled out after careful research, keeping in mind that not a single child should be overburdened by the curriculum. Senior advocate S Prabakaran submitted that children in rural areas require utmost attention.

“The difficulties faced by rural kids attending online classes from their houses with just one bedroom should be taken into account,” he added. The practice of online classes has to be approached comprehensively by taking into account the issues it comes with. The judges directed the State and Centre to file detailed affidavits.