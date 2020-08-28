COVID-19: Biggest single-day spike in Puducherry with 604 fresh cases, nine more deaths

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union territory saw its highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 604 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total cases to 13,024, active cases to 4745 and deaths to 199.

Releasing the information, the Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said among the new cases, 475 are in Puducherry region, 46 in Karaikal region and 83 in Yanam region.

As many as 2464 COVID-19 positive cases are in home isolation while 2281 are admitted in hospitals. Of the 2281 undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2078 are in the Puducherry region, 71 in Karaikal, 119 in Yanam and 13 in Mahe.

Of the 2264 cases in home isolation, 2216 are in Puducherry, 162 in Karaikal and 86 in Yanam.

Eight persons have died in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.

As many as 8080 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 319 on Friday. The fatality rate is 1.53 percent and recovery rate 62.04 percent.