STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-IPS officer Annamalai who joined BJP booked by Coimbatore cops for violating lockdown

Four other BJP functionaries -- district president R Nandhakumar, state general secretary GK Selvakumar, state treasurer SR Sekar and state vice president Kanagasabapathy -- were also booked

Published: 28th August 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-IPS officer Annamalai who joined BJP

Ex-IPS officer Annamalai who joined BJP. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: IPS officer-turned-politician Kuppusamy Annamalai who joined the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this week was booked by Coimbatore city police on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said police.

Along with him, four other BJP functionaries -- district president R Nandhakumar, state general secretary GK Selvakumar, state treasurer SR Sekar and state vice president Kanagasabapathy -- were also booked.

According to sources, the Katoor police station in Coimbatore city has registered a case against the five on Friday under sections 143, 341, 269 and 285 of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai, who resigned from the service last September, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and the party’s Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan.

On Thursday, he arrived at the BJP party office on VKK Menon Road in Coimbatore. A group of party functionaries and cadres felicitated him in front of the office by offering a ‘Vel’ -- the divine spear of Lord Muruga. Later, he addressed the media as well as party members.

“The city police have taken action against the former IPS officer and other BJP functionaries taking into account that they have conducted a ceremony by gathering a crowd at a public place, while the lockdown protocol was in force in the city. So, police have registered a case against Annamalai, Nandhakumar, Selvakumar,  Sekar and Kanagasabapathy,” said a police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Annamalai BJP Coimbatore COVID-19
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • G Chandrasekar
    this is the type of police officers the bjp is proud of
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp