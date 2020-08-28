Junior hockey player joins bakery to supplement family income

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact has hit India hard. In a case of compulsion changing priorities, an aspiring hockey player finds himself working in a bakery to support his family. S Karthi of Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district was part of the India junior men’s camp in Bengaluru in March.

The family of five was dependent on his father’s income as a watchman. Once that reduced due to shorter working hours during lockdown, Karthi had no choice. “I decided to work in a bakery to meet our family expenses during the lockdown.

It fetches me around Rs 5,000 per month, which is very handy during these times. I also try to save from that. It’s a part-time job, from 10am to 3pm. Now that grounds are open, I go for training after work,” said Karthi, who is also pursuing BA in history. Hockey India has given a few players a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000. Despite that, Karti is still compelled to work in the bakery.