Retired Army man chops off his left hand at TN butcher shop after quarrel with wife

By Express News Service

THENI: In a macabre incident, a 37-year-old ex-serviceman chopped off his left hand after walking into a butcher shop in Cumbum.

On Thursday, Venkatesan, who hails from Kamayakavundanpatti village in Theni district, went to Cumbum on his two-wheeler.

Parking his bike near the bus stand, Venkatesan entered a butcher shop, grabbed a knife and chopped off the hand. Seeing this, workers in the shop including the butcher scattered and ran away in fear.

Venkatesan then pleaded with passersby to chop off his other hand as he walked on the road near the bus stand.

Meanwhile, on hearing about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed him to the Cumbum government hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Theni Medical College hospital along with the wrist that was packed in an icebox.

According to police, Venkatesan retired from the Army six months ago. He had an argument with his wife over his alcohol addiction. A few weeks ago, Venkatesan's wife went to her parents' house following a quarrel between the couple.

Disturbed by this, Venkatesan chopped off his hand, said police.