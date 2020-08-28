STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers invite villagers with thamboolam to admit children in Perambalur government schools

Government school teachers in Perambalur have been going door-to-door and distributing leaflets and betel-nuts to parents to increase the enrollment of students in government schools.

Published: 28th August 2020 12:03 PM

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Government school teachers in Perambalur have been going door-to-door and distributing leaflets and betel-nuts to parents to increase the enrollment of students in government schools. They said that they are popularizing government schemes among parents who are going through a financial crisis during the lockdown.

Schools in Tamil Nadu have remained closed for over five months. In this situation, the Tamil Nadu government declared all students as 'pass' in the annual exams. Subsequently, enrollment in government schools began on August 17, after which the government announced various relaxations.

Meanwhile teachers at Nattarmangalam and T Kalathur government high school and other government schools in Perambalur district have been going door-to-door for a week and distributing leaflets describing the features of government schemes for the students.  By doing so they aim to raise awareness among parents by listing the benefits offered by government schools. Teachers said that it has been well received by parents. The enrollments in government schools has also reportedly increased this year.

B Pugazhendhi, a teacher in T Kalathur government high school said, "Often private schools will do a variety of activities such as displaying banners and distributing leaflets to increase the enrollment of students. But this time we put in the effort to personally meet the parents of the students."

"A lot of people have lost their jobs in this lockdown. In government schools, each student gets four uniforms each, books and lunch free of cost," he added.

We are raising awareness about our new features such as safety, smart classes and experienced teachers. As a result, eight students who previously studied at private schools, joined our school last week.  It makes us so happy. We plan to welcome the new students with saplings," said Pugazhendi.

S Susila, headmistress from Nattarmangalam Panchayat Union Middle school said, "We are distributing leaflets and betel-nut to parents in Nattarmangalam village. Raising awareness can make people have a better idea about government schools. In addition to this, smart classes were started at our school this year. We are hopeful that more students will enrol this year."

