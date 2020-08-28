TN drew investors even amid Covid: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu has topped all States in having attracted maximum investments even during the pandemic, which will create job opportunities, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. Speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation for various projects, Palaniswami said the companies with which the government had inked pacts last year are starting new ventures and opening up more job opportunities.

“Industrial functioning is slowly becoming normal, even as we are recovering from the clutches of Covid. Migrant workers are coming back and are likely to find sufficient opportunities. There are over 7.5 lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, and our State is creating maximum number of jobs for such people,” he said.

On measures the government undertook to address the plight of migrant workers, he said, “We sent 4 lakh migrant workers back to their native places at government cost during the lockdown and also provided them relief and treatment.” Continuing the discussion on labour, Palaniswami said the State government has a different view about natives getting preference for local jobs that had been mooted by Madhya Pradesh recently.

‘We need workers’

“There is a shortage of people for jobs in Tamil Nadu. Around 7.5 lakh people have come from other States to work here. We need more people, and we had just discussed that we need more people to be employed.” Madhya Pradesh’s call for job reservation had triggered the ‘sons of the soil’ discussion in other parts of the country, finding resonance among the political fraternity in Tamil Nadu as well.