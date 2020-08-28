STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN drew investors even amid Covid: Palaniswami

“Industrial functioning is slowly becoming normal, even as we are recovering from the clutches of Covid.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu has topped all States in having attracted maximum investments even during the pandemic, which will create job opportunities, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. Speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation for various projects, Palaniswami said the companies with which the government had inked pacts last year are starting new ventures and opening up more job opportunities.

“Industrial functioning is slowly becoming normal, even as we are recovering from the clutches of Covid. Migrant workers are coming back and are likely to find sufficient opportunities. There are over 7.5 lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, and our State is creating maximum number of jobs for such people,” he said.

On measures the government undertook to address the plight of migrant workers, he said, “We sent 4 lakh migrant workers back to their native places at government cost during the lockdown and also provided them relief and treatment.” Continuing the discussion on labour, Palaniswami said the State government has a different view about natives getting preference for local jobs that had been mooted by Madhya Pradesh recently. 

‘We need workers’
“There is a shortage of people for jobs in Tamil Nadu. Around 7.5 lakh people have come from other States to work here. We need more people, and we had just discussed that we need more people to be employed.” Madhya Pradesh’s call for job reservation had triggered the ‘sons of the soil’ discussion in other parts of the country, finding resonance among the political fraternity in Tamil Nadu as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami investments
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp