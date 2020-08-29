Court rejects bail petition of Kodanad case accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant bail to the two accused in the 2017 Kodanad Estate burglary and murder case.

The counsel for the accused — Sayan and Valayar Manoj — argued that the duo was granted bail earlier and the mere fact that they chose to “divulge the truth”, while on bail, could not be a ground for their incarceration throughout the trial period.

Public Prosecutor A Natarajan said if the accused are let on bail, they can indirectly influence the other accused persons in the case and also the witnesses. The Nilgiris district court has also sped up the trial which is to be completed in three months, he added.

Justice R Subramanian, who heard the bail plea, said: “The fact that this court has directed the trial to be completed within a period of three months should also be borne in mind.” Therefore the court does not see any reason to grant bail, he ordered.