COVID-19: Puducherry records highest single-day toll as 12 more succumb to virus

As many as 550 COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 13,556 and the active cases to 4834

Published: 29th August 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

8511 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far including 431 on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union territory recorded its highest single-day toll from COVID-19 as 12 more patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday. This has taken the number of deaths to 211.

As many as 550 COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 13,556 and the active cases to 4834.

Releasing the information, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the new cases from 1602 samples tested, 434 are in Puducherry region, 43 in Karaikal region, 70 in Yanam region and three in Mahe region.

As many as 2453 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation while 2381 are admitted in hospitals. Of the 2381 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2112 are in the Puducherry region, 77 in Karaikal, 177 in Yanam and 15 in Mahe. Of the 2453 cases in home isolation, 2202 are in Puducherry, 162 in Karaikal and 69 in Yanam. 

All the 12 deaths were reported from JIPMER, IGMCRI and IGGGHPGI.

8511 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far including 431 on Saturday. The fatality rate is 1.56 percent and recovery rate 62.78 percent.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
