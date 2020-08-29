STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first in TN, Vellore Siddha centre to hold clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

The Siddha special COVID care centre at the Thanthai Periyar Engineering College was launched on July 10 and since then, about 2,300 COVID patients were successfully treated

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Apart from the medicines, the patients will be undergo breathing exercises, yoga and steam inhalation too (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

A Siddha special COVID care centre functioning in Vellore district has become the first such institution in the state to get the nod for clinical trials to treat the illness.

According to Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, “Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) has given the approval for clinical trial of Siddha medicine intervention at the care centre in Thanthai Periyar Engineering College (TPEC).”

“We are the first to conduct Siddha clinical study in Tamil Nadu with proper CTRI number,” he said on Saturday.

Shanmuga Sundaram said Vellore district has initiated efforts for clinical study of Siddha medicine for COVID treatment and is showing the way to other districts in fighting the global pandemic.

The Siddha special COVID care centre in TPEC was launched on July 10 and since then, about 2,300 COVID patients were successfully treated.

“In the beginning, the trial will be held with twenty symptomatic patients. Later, it will be expanded,” said Dr S Susikannamma, district Siddha medical officer (DSMO).

Talking to The New Indian Express, she said, “The patients will be monitored for white blood cells count, platelets, oxygen level, lung saturation before and after treatment.”

The medicines administered to the patients will be Ashwagandha, Thalisathivadagam, Brahmananda bairavam tablets, Adathoda manapagu syrup and Adathoda decoction, the DSMO informed.

Pointing out that patients with oxygen level below 80 (mm Hg) too were successfully treated at the Siddha special COVID care centre, Susikannamma stated three such centres are functioning in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts each.

Apart from the medicines, the patients will be undergo breathing exercises, yoga and steam inhalation too.

“The atmosphere in the Siddha special COVID care centres is soothing for the patients, making them forget that they have the virus. When you feel free, it gives relief to the mind and consequently to the body,” she noted.

Siddha medicine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vellore
Comments

