Lokka case: More details emerge

The parents of Advocate Sivakami Sundari said that it was the Madurai-based lawyer who first raised suspicion over the death of Sri Lankan underworld criminal Angoda Lokka.

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

The lawyer's father, Dinakaran, said that it was because of her suspicion that an autopsy was performed on Lokka's body.

Speaking to TNIE, Dinakaran and his wife Pandiammal said that after Sivakami was informed by someone about Lokka's death over phone, she had left Madurai for Coimbatore. "Had Lokka's postmortem report raised any suspicion of unnatural death, the police could have made the arrests by invoking murder charges. But here, all the people were arrested on charges of forging documents," he said.

Meanwhile, Pandiammal, the mother of Sivakamai, said that Sivakami was accompanied by Amani Dhanji when she returned home after the cremation of Lokka at Thathaneri in Madurai.

'Lokka was brought to Madurai by me'

Meanwhile, Dinakaran confirmed that Lokka (known to him only by the name Pradeep) was brought from Chennai to his house in Madurai by him. "A female friend from Sri Lanka introduced Lokka to me under the pseudonyme 'Pradeep' and told me that he was from Dubai. She told me that 'Pradeep' wanted to stay in Madurai. Later, it was me who introduced him to Sivakami," he said, adding that he came to know about the real name of the man only when the media stared carrying the stories. 

Dinakaran, known as Batsha and Ayya said that one of the main principles of LTTE was not to be involved in any drug dealing. "It was shock of a life when I came to know that Lokka was a drug peddler. Though I tried contacting the female friend from Sri Lanka, I was unable to reach her," he said, adding that he has more than 20 cases, including weapon-smuggling cases, pending against him.

"Though a search operation was carried out at my house after Sivakami allegedly confessed to CB-CID about the presence of a few weapons in the house, no such weapon was recovered," he added.

