STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu libraries set to reopen on September 1

At the same time, readers above the age of 65 and below the age of 15 years wouldn’t be allowed to use the libraries. 

Published: 29th August 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

The staff at Connemara Public Library gearing up for the reopening on September 1, at Egmore in Chennai on Friday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has granted permission to open public libraries in the State, except part-time libraries, for the welfare of the common public. At the same time, readers above the age of 65 and below the age of 15 years wouldn’t be allowed to use the libraries. 

A government order issued by the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam stated that the libraries of the State, Connemara Library, Anna Centenary Library, 32 district central libraries, 314 full-time branch libraries, except in the containment zones, will function from on September 1, following the request made by the director of the public libraries.

Only the lending section, reference section and book reading section will be functioning in the Connemara, Anna Centenary, 32 district libraries and full-time branch libraries while only the lending section will be functioning full-time branch libraries and village libraries.

All libraries except village libraries will be functioning from 8 am to 2 pm.  In the libraries, persons above the age of 65 years and persons with co-morbidities,  pregnant women and children under the age of 15 shall not be allowed. Only 50 per cent seating capacity would be allowed in the own book reading section and social distancing norms should be strictly followed. 

Hand wash facility and hand sanitisers would be provided. Besides, all the SoP guidelines of the government should be followed in the libraries and the chief librarian and librarian shall be held responsible for strict adherence of guidelines at the libraries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
public libraries Tamil Nadu
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp