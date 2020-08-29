Tamil Nadu libraries set to reopen on September 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has granted permission to open public libraries in the State, except part-time libraries, for the welfare of the common public. At the same time, readers above the age of 65 and below the age of 15 years wouldn’t be allowed to use the libraries.

A government order issued by the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam stated that the libraries of the State, Connemara Library, Anna Centenary Library, 32 district central libraries, 314 full-time branch libraries, except in the containment zones, will function from on September 1, following the request made by the director of the public libraries.

Only the lending section, reference section and book reading section will be functioning in the Connemara, Anna Centenary, 32 district libraries and full-time branch libraries while only the lending section will be functioning full-time branch libraries and village libraries.

All libraries except village libraries will be functioning from 8 am to 2 pm. In the libraries, persons above the age of 65 years and persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children under the age of 15 shall not be allowed. Only 50 per cent seating capacity would be allowed in the own book reading section and social distancing norms should be strictly followed.

Hand wash facility and hand sanitisers would be provided. Besides, all the SoP guidelines of the government should be followed in the libraries and the chief librarian and librarian shall be held responsible for strict adherence of guidelines at the libraries.