TC not must for shifting students up to Class 8

Chief Education Officer (CEO) in Tiruchy S Santhi stated that transfer certificates are not required for admissions below Class VIII and many parents are unaware of it.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:53 AM

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Parents seeking to put their children in different schools are facing difficulty in securing transfer certificate (TC) as some schools have announced to offer it only after reopening, while few others remain unresponsive. With admissions going on, parents appear worried. Chief Education Officer (CEO) in Tiruchy S Santhi stated that transfer certificates are not required for admissions below Class VIII and many parents are unaware of it. The headmaster of Thiruvellarai Government higher secondary school near Mannachanallur, M Saravanavel, told TNIE, "When parents come to inquire about admissions, they do not know that TC is not needed for admission below Class VIII. Since all students are declared pass, we can make a request at EMIS and receive their details even without a TC."

EMIS (Educational Management Information System) has a database of students studying in government schools across the State. Transfer certificates have identification numbers of students through which their personal and academic details can be taken.

However, for those above Class VIII, it is a bit challenging but few schools have not pressed for it. The headmaster of Manachanallur Government Model Higher Secondary School S Anbusekaran, said, "Admitting class IX students is a challenge without TC. However, we are noting down details of those who wish to join. When they get a TC, we can admit them at once."

Parents complained that many private schools purposefully deny TCs on fear of losing out on students' strength. Faced by severe cash crunch in the lockdown, many have opted for government schools. However, the shift does not seem to favour private schools, they alleged. In Manchanallur Model Girls school, of the nearly 1,000 admissions, 40 per cent was an influx from private schools; similar (if not that high) was the trend in many well-performing and popular governments schools in Tiruchy.

Tiruchy CEO Santhi said, "Private schools should provide TCs for students above Class VIII on demand. If they deny without proper reason, parents can come forward and complain. We will look into it."

