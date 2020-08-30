Parcel train to Delhi flagged off from Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The first parcel cargo express train chugged out of Coimbatore North Railway Station on Saturday. Salem Divisional Railway Manager U Subba Rao flagged off the train, which is to reach New Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Monday night.

The 15-parcel-van train will originate from Coimbatore every Saturday at 10 am with stoppages in Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Renigunta, and Nagpur. It will leave Patel Nagar every Wednesday evening and reach here on Friday night. The tender has been awarded to a Salem-based contractor to handle the parcel train for the next six years.