Tamil Nadu cop gets booked for impregnating girlfriend, forcing abortion 

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A police sub-inspector and his mother have been booked for allegedly cheating a girl after making false marriage promises.

Anushree* (name changed), a native of Mayiladuthurai has been struggling to seek justice against the accused cop for the last 17 months after she got pregnant with his child.

R Vivek Raviraj (30) and his 55-year-old mother Rajathi from Oradiyambalam near Thalaignyiru in Nagapattinam district have been booked for allegedly cheating and threatening the 25-year-old victim.

Vivek and Anushree got into a relationship after the two met on Facebook. He was stationed at Manalmedu police station in 2017 and Anushree was working at a Chennai-based trust.

Vvek allegedly assured her of marriage as they both belonged to the same community. After she got pregnant with his child in early 2019, Anushree requesed Vivek to marry her. He agreed to marry her on the condition that she aborts the child. He was joined by his mother in mounting pressure on her to which Anushree succumbed and aborted the baby. A

nushree's ordeal did not end here as Vivek began avoiding her. "He would abuse me. I kept visiting him at the police station to seek answers but he was transferred. On learning about this, I decided to seek legal action. I compiled our conversations on social media," said Anushree who had knocked the doors of the judicial magistrate earlier this year.

Her struggles finally bore fruits after a case was registered in the All Women's Police station in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday. Vivek and his mother Rajathi have been booked under IPC sections 417 (Cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 294b (obscene abuse), 312 (voluntarily causes a woman with child to miscarry) and 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation). Vivek's mother Rajathi has been booked also under IPC sections 107 (abetment), and 120 (concealing design to commit offence).

"I am glad a reasonable police action has been initiated. I have been petitioning and meeting officials for the past 17 months. I am fighting a legal battle for justice. I want to ensure no other woman gets affected by him," said Anushree.

Anushree demands to add charges of rape against Vivek Raviraj. “I had given up interests in marrying despite assurances long ago. I wanted him to be arrested. I am also facing threats to my life because of him. But, I am sure of fighting it all the way and will move the court to increase sentence,” Anushree told The New Indian Express.

R Goperundevi, the investigating police inspector said, “We had registered sections as instructed by the court and as insisted by the complainant in the court. We will use the sections if we learn more in the investigation. We will decide about the arrest, if the police administration instructs us.”

The concerned police sub-inspector R Vivek Raviraj told TNIE, “I do not have any comments at the moment. I will move court and deal where it matters.”