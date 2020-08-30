Tiruchy man arrested for raping, murdering wife of 40 days for 'refusing sex'

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Police arrested a 30-year-old newly-wed man for murdering his wife in Valavanthapuram near Tiruchy on Sunday.

The naked body of the 26-year-old woman was found on the banks of the river Kollidam in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the man, a plumber, finally confessed to have raped and murdered her after she refused to have sex with him. They had been married only 40 days.

"Initially we suspected it to be a case of rape and murder by unknown miscreants. But further investigations with the husband revealed that he had killed her and tried to portray it as a crime done by a stranger. Further investigation regarding the case is underway," said a police officer investigating the case.

Police said the husband had sexually assaulted his wife before killing her as she had refused to have intercourse with him.

"During questioning, the husband revealed that his wife had refused to have sex with him. Angered by this, he sexually assaulted her on the river bed and later killed her," added the police officer.

The entire incident came to light, when the husband told his family that his wife, who had gone to attend nature's call, had failed to return after a long time.

The accused was booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.