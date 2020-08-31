COVID-19 Unlock 4: Tamil Nadu announces major relaxations, extends current phase of lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Centre released its Unlock-4 guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced major relaxations while extending the current phase of lockdown, which comes to an end on Monday (August 31), to September 30. Among the highlights of the fresh unlock is the decision to scrap the e-pass system for inter- district travel.

The State has also permitted plying of public and private buses, for the first time since the State went into lockdown in the last week of March. The government has also lifted the total lockdown on Sundays. As part of a gradual openingup, inter-district buses, both private and public, can run from September 1 while the metro rail services in Chennai shall restart from September 7.

In addition, shopping malls (barring in-built movie halls), showrooms and big-format stores may resume operations with 100 per cent workforce while adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures prescribed, an official statement said. A senior MTC official said they are ready to resume services on September 1. “Number of buses and routes to be operated will be finalised on Monday, after obtaining necessary instructions from the government,” the official said.

However, suburban trains will not run until further orders, the official statement said. Even though an e-pass is not required for travelling between the districts from now on, the document will continue to remain a must for inter-state and international journeys. These passes will be auto generated and approved for all those applying with correct Aadhaar number, contact and travel ticket details, the statement further said. Also, all shops in Chennai and other districts would be permitted to operate until 8 pm.

The government has urged the public to follow social distancing and wear masks when stepping out and to wash hands with soap at homes and work places. They have also been asked to refrain from going out without pressing reasons. Meanwhile, public health experts say the real challenge for Tamil Nadu only begins now. “The relaxations are a deliberate choice to bring lives back to normal. This may not be the best decision but if the things get worse from here, restrictions will have to return,’’ said virologist Dr Jacob John. Dr John said the relaxations are a bit “mistimed” but the society needs to come out of the lockdown at some point of time.

TN OPEN FOR BUSINESS

After five months of lockdown, State government decided to comply with Centre’s orders and open up various industries to enhance business activities

BREAK FREE

The next phase of the lockdown announced under the National Disaster Management Act-2005 will extend up to September 30

Travel within State without e-pass. Those arriving from other states or abroad must apply for e-pass, which will be autogenerated, using Aadhaar card, travel ticket and phone number

Places of worship shall open to devotees till 8 pm. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued soon and only a limited number of devotees will be allowed inside premises at any

given time

Public and private transportation services within districts and MTC bus services in Chennai

Shopping malls and showrooms shall function with 100 per cent employees. Cinema theatres in malls will remain closed. All establishments must adhere to Centre’s SOP

As the city witnessed complete lockdown on Sunday, a boy rides his brand new

cycle on a closed road at Kilpauk in Chennai | DEBADATTA MALLICK

WHAT’S ALLOWED

Metro Rail services from September 7

Skill and vocational training centres can open from September 21

Other district residents travelling to hill stations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will need e-pass

Government offices can function with 100 per cent employees. Nodal officers will be appointed to prevent the entry of infected persons and to initiate medical steps for those with symptoms

All shops in the entire State allowed to function till 8 pm

Hotels and tea shops can function between 6 am and 8 pm. Takeaways allowed till 9 pm

Banks and allied institutions can function with 100 per cent employees.

Ceiling of 75 employees for film shooting

IT firms, factories in entire State can function with 100 percent employees. Work from home practice may be encouraged wherever possible

Complete lockdown on Sundays lifted

Train service will continue on permitted routes only. Services within State suspended till September 15

Hotels with lodging facilities, resorts, recreation clubs, and other clubs

Parks, sports complexes, and playgrounds shall open. Spectators not allowed

A new protocol for quarantine and testing will be released for passengers from other states and abroad

The number of flights allowed to land in Chennai airport increased to 50. Status quo to be maintained at other airports

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

Gathering of over five persons in public places. Restrictions under CrPC 144 to continue

Schools, colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions to remain closed

Swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, big auditoriums, seminar halls, beach, zoos,

museums, tourist spots and places where people gather in large numbers will remain closed till September 30

Sub-urban trains service

Ban for international flight services will continue except for Ministry of Home Affairs permitted routes

Gatherings or processions for religious, social, political, cultural or educational purposes not allowed till September 30

E-pass mandatory

E-pass mandatory for inter-state travel, even though an e-pass is not required for travelling between the districts from now on, the document will continue to remain a must for inter-state and international journeys. These passes will be auto-generated and approved for applicants

Chennai alone recorded 1,249 cases. Neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 419 cases, Kancheepuram 193 and Tiruvallur 293. TN tested 83,250 samples and 80,100 people, the highest so far, in last 24 hours

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a total of 6,406 people were discharged on Sunday after treatment. The State currently has 149 Covid testing facilities