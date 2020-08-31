STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dead Blue whale washed ashore on Valinokkam Beach

It may be recalled that the carcass of a female dugong washed ashore at Pudumadam on August 23, and the carcass of a dolphin washed ashore near Dhanushkodi on August 24.

Published: 31st August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The carcass of a female blue whale washed ashore on Valinokkam Beach here on Sunday morning. Residents spotted the carcass, in an advanced stage of decomposition, around 6.30 am and alerted a party of patrolling forest officials. The 20.2-metre-long whale was aged about 4-5 years and weighed around 7-8 tonnes, said Keelakarai Forest Ranger S Sikkandar Batcha. Since the carcass was about a month old, the cause of death or the presence of any injury could not be ascertained, he added. After a postmortem examination, the carcass was buried on the shore later in the evening.

Three carcasses in recent times

It may be recalled that the carcass of a female dugong washed ashore at Pudumadam on August 23, and the carcass of a dolphin washed ashore near Dhanushkodi on August 24. On June 6, the carcass of a 21-feet-long whale shark, aged around 35 years and weighing about 1.5 tonnes, washed ashore at Aathankarai near Alagankulam here. Commenting on these deaths, Batcha said that the causes of their deaths could be several, including ingestion of plastic, and injuries from hitting against boats or rocks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
blue whale carcass Valinokkam Beach
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp