Two policemen attacked by gang of illicit liquid brewers in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two policemen sustained injuries after being attacked with sharp objects by a gang of illicit liquid brewers in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

According to police sources, a team, including Anbazhagan (head constable) and Rakesh (constable), attached to Anaicut Police Station, went to the hills to conduct a meeting as part of Village Vigilance Committee (VVC), which has been set up to monitor anti-social activities.

After the meeting, the team proceeded to conduct the VVC meeting at Nellimarathu Kollai village, which is two kilometres from Alleri.

On the way, a gang attacked Rakesh, the constable with wooden logs, iron rods and sharp objects.

Anbazhagan, the head constable, also sustained injuries in the attack.

The other policemen thwarted the attack, and the gang fled the spot.

The team then rescued the injured policemen and admitted them to a private hospital in Vellore. The two were said to be out of danger, police sources confirmed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vellore range N Kamini, Vellore district Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar visited the spot and held an inquiry.

They formed a special team comprising Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Mathivaanan, two DSPs, eight inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors and 100 police personnel to nab the attacker and found that the attack was carried out by M Ganesan (35), a notorious prohibition offender who indulges in the transportation and selling of illicitly distilled (ID) arrack.

The team identified Duraisamy, one of the 10-member gang involved in the attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable Rakesh had played a vital role in the seizure of two two-wheelers from the accused Ganesan and the seizure of a country-made Single Barrel Muzzle Loading (SBML) gun from Ganesan's house recently. These incidents made Rakesh the target of the gang.

