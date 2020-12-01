STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in Bay of Bengal, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

Kerala can expect strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall from December 2

Published: 01st December 2020 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and is centred about 370 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 600 km of Pamban and 770 km of Kanniyakumari.

Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.

The met officials said the storm is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening/night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph. 

READ| Fingers crossed in Kerala as deep depression over Bay of Bengal set to turn into cyclone

It will emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning and move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4, said N Puvirasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre here. 

Under the influence, extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph is likely to occur over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Virudhnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi cyclone Bay of Bengal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp