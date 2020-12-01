Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in Bay of Bengal, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and is centred about 370 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 600 km of Pamban and 770 km of Kanniyakumari.

Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.

The met officials said the storm is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening/night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.

It will emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning and move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4, said N Puvirasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre here.

Under the influence, extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph is likely to occur over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Virudhnagar.