Cyclone Burevi: Disaster relief personnel deployed in Tirunelveli in case of an emergency

Speaking to mediapersons, district collector (Tirunelveli) V Vishnu urged the public not to take bath in waterbodies including the river Thamirabarani or take a selfie near them in view of the cyclone

Published: 02nd December 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

124 disaster response personnel have been deployed across Tirunelveli district (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: As many as 57 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 67 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed across Tirunelveli district to deal with any emergency situation arising out of Cyclone Burevi here on Wednesday.

Many parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts experienced widespread drizzling before noon on Wednesday. Karunakaran and Anu George, the monitoring officers for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi respectively, arrived at their respective districts and supervised the precautionary measures being taken.

Speaking to mediapersons, district collector (Tirunelveli) V Vishnu urged the public not to take bath in waterbodies including the river Thamirabarani or take a selfie near them in view of the cyclone. “Residents should keep candles or torches at their houses as there may be a power cut during the cyclonic storm,” said the collector.

Around 120 places vulnerable to flooding have been identified in both the districts. District collector (Tenkasi) G S Sameeran told mediapersons that 364 first-level responders including youths and officials of the revenue and rural development departments were ready for evacuation in 10 zones of this district in case of any emergency.

“The Chief Secretary gave instructions to the district administration to effectively handle the situation through video conferencing. We have set up 54 relief camps across the district,” he added.

Comments

