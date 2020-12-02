Will seek support from Rajinikanth, says Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu on Tuesday joined Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) in the presence of the actor-turned-politician and functionaries. Babu is the fourth civil service officer in recent years to quit service and join politics.

A 1995 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, Santhosh Babu was relieved from service on August 22. He had been serving as principal secretary for IT when he submitted resignation. Santhosh Babu was appointed general secretary (headquarters) of the party on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Santhosh Babu said, “Our comparison should be against our potential, not against some other average State.” On whether he will seek support from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan said, “I have planned to seek support from all houses. How can I miss my friend’s house? If he enters politics, I will be his competitor. Even in cinema, we competed but were never jealous of each other.”

